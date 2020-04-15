William Joseph Thomas
1922 - 2020
William Joseph Thomas passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born on November 11, 1922 in New Orleans to the late John William Thomas and Theresa Steinle Thomas. He is also preceded in death by his brother John William Thomas, Jr. William is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Mary Mayeaux Thomas; loving children William Joseph Thomas, Jr. (Susan), Michael Wayne Thomas (Madeleine), David Evan Thomas (Jan), and Susan Thomas Paisant (Sidney); brother Robert Benjamin Thomas; adoring grandchildren Jeffrey Thomas (Diana), David Thomas, Jr. (Melissa), Michelle Callejo (Ronnie), Shane Thomas (Alyson), William Thomas III, Melissa Thomas, Kristen Story (Ben), Paul Napolitano (Martha), Brett Thomas (Nikki), Casey Thomas (Rachel) and Michael Napolitano (Catherine); sixteen great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. William proudly served in the Army Air Corp during WWII. He retired after 47 years as the greater New Orleans Winn Dixie grocery merchandiser. William loved to spend time with his family, especially telling his grandchildren war stories. He also enjoyed the time he spent in his workshop, woodworking and building. William was a member of the American Legion and Riverlands Country Club, where he golfed regularly even into his 90's. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Nancy Rivette and the staff at Wynhoven for their loving care. Private services were held with interment in Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. The family understands that due to the COVID-19 virus restrictions, home visits and other traditional condolence expressions cannot be shared at this time but appreciate online messages at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.

Published in The Times-Picayune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020.
