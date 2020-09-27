1/1
Constance M. LaShay
1957 - 2020
Constance M. "Connie" LaShay, age 63, passed away on September 24, 2020 at Oakland Manor. Born in Springfield, Mass. on May 26, 1957 to the late Ben F. Foster (dec. 2013) and Consuelo (Lara) Foster (dec. 2018), she was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. Connie worked for the State of Wisconsin before moving back home. She is survived by her husband, Daniel J.; brother, Richard Foster (all of Council Bluffs); sister, Mary Lou Mash of Norfolk, Va.; son, Steven Baxter of Ariz.; step-son, James Miller; step-daughter, Jessica Miller (both of Council Bluffs); son, Terry Miller of Kansas City, Mo.; nephew, Tony Bacon of Wildomar, Calif.; and niece, Valerie Bacon of Norfolk, Va. Memorial service: Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Connie will be cremated.


Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 27, 2020.
