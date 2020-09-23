Darla D. Cleveland, age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 20, 2020, with her family by her side. Darla was born in Dunlap, IA., on February 20, 1939, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. She worked as a branch bank manager, and was a loving and caring person. Darla is preceded in death by her father Frank Benson; mother and step-father Edith and George W. Lyons; brother Ross Benson; sisters Cleo Palmer, Braunda Noel, Joy Sowers and Janetta Speight. Survivors include husband Ronald E. Cleveland; daughter Kym London and husband Daniel, of Ann Arbor MI., son Ronald E. Cleveland "Rusty", of Council Bluffs, daughter Joni Cleveland and spouse Kimberly Smith, of Carter lake, IA.; son Daniel Floyd Cleveland and wife Karen "Kari", of Omaha; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Celebration of Darla's life, Thursday 11 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Go to Cutler O'Neill website and click on Darla's obituary page for livestream of funeral. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Darla's nephews, Rev. Richard F. Speight Jr., and Rev. Jeffrey Kennedy, officiants.