1/2
Dwayne Freet
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwayne "Skip" Freet, age 79, passed away on September 24, 2020, in Council Bluffs. He was born on November 14, 1940, to the late Bus and Ruby (Bailey) Freet in Council Bluffs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Phyllis Milner. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Patricia; daughters, Sheila (Greg) Jacobs, Teresa (Mark) Evers, and Kelly (Karl) Davis; sons, Brett (Beth) Ford, and Rod (Sharla) Ford; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew. Skip served in the US Navy on the USS Independence as a Gunner's Mate. He was an avid drag racer and enjoyed NASCAR, taking several trips to Talladega. He was a true outdoorsman, and loved spending time with his family. Visitation will be held on September 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a Military Honor ceremony at 5 p.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Service
05:00 PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 256-9988
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved