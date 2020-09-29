1/1
Gerald Henry Robey
Gerald Henry Robey age 80, Council Bluffs, passed away September 27th 2020 at Ridgecrest Rehabilitation Center in Omaha. Gerald was born, July 17, 1940 in Council Bluffs to the late Charles and Lela (Harriman) Robey and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. He worked many years for Getty Oil as their Safety and Construction Engineer. Gerald is also preceded in death by his brother Vernon and great granddaughter Marley. Survivors include son Rob (Joni) Robey, Council Bluffs, daughters Lori (Paul) Ernst, KCMO; Teri Robey-Cirbus (Pat), Beebee Town, son Mike (Martha) Robey, Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Wayne Robey (Karen), Glenn Robey all Omaha. Celebration of Life visitation for Gerald will be Wednesday 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Covid 19 precautions will be observed with mask's encouraged. Memorials to Hillcrest Hospice in Omaha, and Ridgecrest Rehabilitation Center in Omaha. Gerald will be inurned at Hazel Dell Cemetery.


Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
