Jack S Mallett
Jack S. Mallett, was born March 16, 1926 in Baxter Springs, Kansas. He died September 20, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. During his forty-four years as a friend of Bill W., he sponsored many.An avid tennis player, he championed the first clay tennis courts in Omaha, Nebraska. In honor of his efforts, they are named Mallett Clay Courts at Dewey Park, Omaha, Nebraska. In 2015 he was the Nebraska Tennis Association Hall of Fame Honoree He is survived by his four children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in his memory to SPCA.org or any local animal shelter. A gathering in his memory will be held on September 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. For details text or call 402-670-5883.

Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 23, 2020.
