1/2
Jeffrey Austin Maynard
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Austin Maynard age 34, passed away September 19, 2020 in Council Bluffs. Born on June 6, 1986 in Council Bluffs to Stanley G. Maynard Jr and Cindy (Croson) Maynard and attended school at Lewis Central before graduating from Abraham Lincoln. Jeffrey proudly served his country in the US Army Airborne Division commonly known as Jump School receiving Army Service Ribbon and Parachutist Badge. He is preceded in death by his father Stanley, brother Justin, grandparents Cleo and Donald Croson Sr. Jeffrey is survived by his son Stanley Maynard and Stanley's mother Bojana of Bellevue, Jeffrey's mother Cindy Smedra, and husband James, sister Chloe Kleymann all Omaha, nieces and nephew Kalista, Eliza and Henry and other family members. Visitation Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services Saturday 11 a.m., followed immediately by a luncheon, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Jeffrey will be laid to rest on Monday 3 p.m., at Cedar Lawn Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Family and friends to meet at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Office for cortege to Cedar Lawn. To view the funeral service streamlined, visit cutleroneill.com, and click on Jeffrey's obituary. Family will direct memorials.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved