John P. Maertens
John P. Maertens John P. Maertens, age 73, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 26, 2020 at his home. John was born May 29, 1947 in Council Bluffs to the late Leo E. and Gretchen (Wingate) Maertens. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. John was the chief of engineers in the hotel industry for 40 years, retiring in 2007. He was a member of Excelsior Masonic Lodge #259 AF&AM and Tangier Shrine. He is survived by Sue Maertens of Council Bluffs, Steve and wife Kathi Maertens of Gold Canyon, Arizona, and Patrick (Whitney Wichman) Maertens. Graveside service and burial, Friday, 10:00 a.m. in Cedar Lawn (Acacia section) Cemetery. Military honors will be tendered by the Kanesville Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tangier Shrine.


Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
