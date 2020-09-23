1/1
Merry Luanne (Webster) Heine
Merry Luanne Webster Heine. December 25, 1935 - September 21, 2020 Preceded in death by husband of 60 years Phillip Heine, daughter Phyllis Brunow, parents, 1 brother, 2 sisters. Survived by children Donald (Jill) Heine, Carol Heine, Patricia Heine, Robert (Karol) Heine, son-in-law Jerry Brunow; grandchildren Sunshine (Matt) West, Joe Brunow, Brandy (Chad) Casson, Michaela Heine, Lauren (Luke) Heine, special grandsons Ke'Ante Carr, D'Angelo Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; sister Robin (Richard) Newton; numerous other relatives and friends. Private Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, Nebraska. Memorials are suggested to the VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa.


Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 23, 2020.
