1/
Penny Ottesen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Elizabeth Ottesen passed away September, 23, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Council Bluffs, IA, on November 30, 1970, and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1989. Penny is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Delia (Armstrong) Ottesen; brothers Donnie, John, and Joey. Survivors include daughter Molly Rose Ottesen; siblings, Charlie (Sheri) Ottesen, Connie (Wayne) Wold, Lynnie (Steve) Wood, Cliff (Susie) Ottesen; two aunts and one uncle; many nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Penny will be sadly missed by everyone that knew her. Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 256-9988
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved