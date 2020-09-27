Randy Lyle Helle, age 65, passed away on September 15, 2020. Randy was born on February 6, 1955 to the late Lawrence James Helle and Sherry M. Allmon. He served in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence James Helle and Sherry M. Allmon; life partner, Phyllis Scutro; and brother, John Helle. Randy is survived by his life partner, Amber Hagge; siblings, Debra Nagunst (Ricky), Wendy Estes (Dwight), and Terry "Tara" Vannozzi (Pat); and multiple nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at 1 p.m. at Garner Township Cemetery, 1372 Jennings Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. The service will be officiated by Donald Volentine. Military honors will be performed.