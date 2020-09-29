1/1
Rose Etta Andrews
Rose Etta Andrews age 78, passed away September 26, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Rose was born, May 29, 1942, in Council Bluffs to the late Josh and Frances (Hisel) Andrews and worked most of her life in Food Service and Entertainment. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Pam Andrews and Mary Hiers. Rose is survived by her children, Debbie Gordon (Larry), Council Bluffs, Tammie Lidgett, Omaha, Mike Lidgett, Sandy Lidgett (Rob Humm) all Council Bluffs; 8 grandchildren 13 great-grand children; Rosa's siblings JoAnn Weinert (Dan), Millard, NE; Jim Andrews, Sandy Andrews (Kathy), Mark Andrews (Voni) all Council Bluffs many nieces and nephews. Visitation with family Wednesday 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services Thursday 10:30am, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Rose will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will direct memorials. Luncheon to follow at Walnut Hill Reception Center.


Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
