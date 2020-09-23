1/
Terry L Roberts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. Roberts August 3, 1957 September 20, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Elaine (Craig) Roberts; brother, Barney Roberts. Survived by his children, Tracy Roberts (Dan Tippets), Cindy Rasmussen (Jeff), Michael Roberts (Tiffany Belieu), Jesse Roberts; siblings, Barbara Maron and Leslie Binau (Larry); sister-in-law, Theresa Roberts; 3 grandchildren. Memorial service is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be during the hour prior to the service.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 256-9988
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your with family at this time.
Lori Dawson
September 23, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 22, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved