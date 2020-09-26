1/1
Timothy Owen
Timothy R. Owen, age 43, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 24, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Tim was born October 29, 1976 in Council Bluffs to Terry and Sharon (Ackerman) Owen. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1995. Tim moved to Burbank, California in 1997 and worked in the film industry for many years and was an event planner in the L.A. area before moving back to Council Bluffs in 2012. He was currently working at Strohbehn Veterinary Clinic as a receptionist. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Terry Owen in 2012; grandmother, Mary Lou Owen and grandfathers, Robert Owen and Ted Ackerman. He is survived by his partner, Richard "Shawn" Wittrock; mother, Sharon Owen; sister, Sandra Owen; grandmother, Flo Ackerman; uncles, Rick (Carol) Owen, Carl (Susan) Ackerman all of Council Bluffs; aunts, Judy (Gary) Freeman of Wichita, Kansas, Connie (David) Steinhorst of Melbourne, Florida; cousins and many friends. Visitation with the family, Monday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Tuesday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorial contributions.


Published in The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 26, 2020.
