|
|
|
BARTON Alan David (Dick) (RAF Rtd.) After a short illness borne with great courage, Dick passed away peacefully with his beloved wife Marny by his side
on 25th December 2019,
at Cawthorne Ward, Danetre Community Hospital, Daventry,
aged 83 years.
He will be so sadly missed by all his family, his adored cat Twizzle, his Baha'i family, his friends and neighbours and former colleagues. Formerly studied and taught computing at
Nene College/University College Northampton; a former keen member of Kingsthorpe Golf Club "Seniors".
The funeral service will be held at 1030am on Friday 10th January 2020 at Kingsthorpe Cemetery Chapel, followed by a burial at the cemetery,
to which all family and friends are warmly invited. Please wear whatever you find most comfortable and warm.
Donations in lieu of flowers will be
gratefully received for
the wonderful work of
Cawthorne Ward, Danetre Hospital.
"Let the trusting trust"
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020