|
|
|
JONES Alan Passed away on 9th September 2020 aged 75 years.
God saw you struggling
to climb that final hill.
God said allow me to give you a helping hand and I'll make sure you're safe. Good Night, God Bless.
Rest in Peace until we meet again,
lots of love from wife Jean xxx
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 29th September at
The Abbey Centre 10.30am
followed by burial at Towcester Road Cemetery at 11.00am.
Please observe Government guidelines
for funerals.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 24, 2020