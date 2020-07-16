Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Alan Rance

Alan Rance Notice
Rance Alan John Passed away at home in Horton on 7th July 2020. Beloved and devoted husband to Jane and a friend to all.

A true gentleman.

Private service.
A celebration of Alan's life
will be held at a later date.
Donations if desired, to the Tusk Trust and the British Thoroughbred Rehabilitation Centre may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020
