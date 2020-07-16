|
Rance Alan John Passed away at home in Horton on 7th July 2020. Beloved and devoted husband to Jane and a friend to all.
A true gentleman.
Private service.
A celebration of Alan's life
will be held at a later date.
Donations if desired, to the Tusk Trust and the British Thoroughbred Rehabilitation Centre may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton,
NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020