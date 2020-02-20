|
|
|
SMITH Alan Alfred
George Passed away peacefully
at home on Wednesday
5th February 2020, aged 84 years.
Reunited with his beloved Wife Joan.
Devoted Dad, Grandad and Great
Grandad, he will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service Wednesday
26th February at Towcester Road Methodist Church, 2pm followed by interment at Stoke Bruerne Church.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for 22nd Northampton Boys Brigade
or N.W.A.A. (Air Ambulance) may be
sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons, 77 Military Road, Northampton. NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020