Home

POWERED BY

Services
RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Smith

Notice

Alan Smith Notice
SMITH Alan Sue and family would like to thank all the family and friends who attended
Alan's funeral.
Thank you to the Rev Alan Sharpe for the lovely service and for the support he has given to Alan over
the last couple of years.
Thank you also for the many cards and messages of support and sympathy.
Thank you for the donations for the 22nd Northampton Boys Brigade and
N W A A (Air Ambulance)
and for the lovely floral tributes.
Thank you to Richard Finch and Sons Funeral Directors for the friendly and professional service,
it was very much appreciated.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -