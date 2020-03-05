|
SMITH Alan Sue and family would like to thank all the family and friends who attended
Alan's funeral.
Thank you to the Rev Alan Sharpe for the lovely service and for the support he has given to Alan over
the last couple of years.
Thank you also for the many cards and messages of support and sympathy.
Thank you for the donations for the 22nd Northampton Boys Brigade and
N W A A (Air Ambulance)
and for the lovely floral tributes.
Thank you to Richard Finch and Sons Funeral Directors for the friendly and professional service,
it was very much appreciated.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020