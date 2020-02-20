|
Stocker Alan John Passed away on 5th February 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Diane, Much loved father to Natalie and Claire, devoted grandad to Jessica, Lucy, Abbi and Charlie, and brother to Brian and Terina. Now free from pain after a long illness. A celebration of his life will be held on 28th February 2020, 12 noon at St James Church Hollowell.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Alan for Cynthia Spencer Hospice would be gratefully received and may be sent
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton NN3 2JN,
tel. 01604 792222.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020