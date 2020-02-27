Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
14:45
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium
Milton
View Map
Albert Allen Notice
Allen Albert John Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital on
5th February 2020, aged 93 years.
John's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 4th March 2020, 2.45pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please
to R.N.L.I, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020
