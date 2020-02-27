|
|
|
Allen Albert John Passed away in
Northampton General Hospital on
5th February 2020, aged 93 years.
John's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 4th March 2020, 2.45pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please
to R.N.L.I, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020