Alexander Adkins Notice
adkins Alexander Went peacefully
to be with his Lord on
Thursday 16th July 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of Jane, devoted father of Susan and dear grandad of Timothy and Samuel.
A private funeral service will take place at Reynard Way Church.
Family flowers only.
To be with Christ, which is far better. Philippians 1:23
Donations for S.A.S.R.A.may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148 - 150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN or online at https://www.sasra.org.uk/
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020
