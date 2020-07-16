|
WOOLMORE Amelia Mary Died June 27th ,
aged 86 years,
at Northampton
General Hospital.
Beloved wife of Michael and devoted mother to her children, Harriet, Patrick, Michelle, Joseph and Emily,
and grandmother of Katy,
William and James.
She will be missed by all her family and her many friends, whom we also thank, together with the nurses, doctors, family doctor, physiotherapist and volunteers for their support.
Donations for Cavell Nurses Trust may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 16, 2020