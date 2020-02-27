|
FOUNTAIN Andrew John Passed away on
16th February 2020
aged 57 years.
Finally at peace.
Sadly missed by all of your family.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at St. James' Church, Hollowell at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only. Donations for Kettering Dialysis Unit may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020