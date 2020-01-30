|
|
|
HEDGES Andrew
'Andy' Passed away suddenly on
7th January 2020.
Aged 73 years.
Express Lifts Employee,
lifelong stock car Fan.
Sadly missed by Andrew, Julie, Jesse, George Harvey and Lily-Mae.
Funeral service
Thursday 13th February at
St. Michaels and All Angels Church, Bugbrooke,
12noon followed by interment.
Floral tributes or donations for
Cancer Research UK
may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road,
Northampton. NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020