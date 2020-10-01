|
FRANCIS Angela Kay Peacefully passed away on
19th September at home.
Dearly loved wife to Dave,
mum to Mark and
Sheila, David and Jo.
The funeral service will be held
on Tuesday 6th October 2020
at St Michael & All Angels, Bugbrooke, followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only.
Donations for Macmillan Nurses
and Oncology at NGH
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton,
NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020