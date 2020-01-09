|
BUCK Anita Margaret Louise Passed away on
December 6th 2019,
aged 65 years.
Beloved wife to Jeffrey and much-loved Mother to Rachel & Andrew,
she will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place at the Counties Crematorium, Towcester Rd, Milton Malsor, Northampton NN4 9RN on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 10.15am.
No flowers, however, donations are being accepted and are to benefit Diabetes UK. Donations may be made on the day, they can be sent to The Heart of England Co-operative Funeralcare, 167 Watling Street West, Towcester. NN12 6BX or online via https://heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk/funeral/tributes/
All enquiries to Heart of England
Co-operative Funeralcare in Towcester on 01327 552212.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020