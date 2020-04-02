Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Cooksammy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Cooksammy

Notice Condolences

Ann Cooksammy Notice
COOKSAMMY Ann Elizabeth
(Nee Hawksworth) Passed away suddenly on 25th March 2020,
aged 71 years.
Much loved wife of Pepe,
loving Mum of Tara and Natalie,
Mother in law of Dean,
dear Nanny to Stefan, Ieuan and Cerys.
Will be in our hearts forever
and very sadly missed by us all,
thank you for everything xxx
Funeral Service, Wednesday 8th April at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton, 10-15am.
Sadly due to current restrictions,
immediate family only.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -