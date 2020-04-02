|
COOKSAMMY Ann Elizabeth
(Nee Hawksworth) Passed away suddenly on 25th March 2020,
aged 71 years.
Much loved wife of Pepe,
loving Mum of Tara and Natalie,
Mother in law of Dean,
dear Nanny to Stefan, Ieuan and Cerys.
Will be in our hearts forever
and very sadly missed by us all,
thank you for everything xxx
Funeral Service, Wednesday 8th April at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton, 10-15am.
Sadly due to current restrictions,
immediate family only.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 2, 2020