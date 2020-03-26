|
|
|
Plowman nee Godfrey
Anne Peacefully departed on
18th March 2020, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved wife of Anthony (Tony),
beloved mum of Denise, Karen and
Katie, devoted grandma to Ryan, Emily,
Beatrice, Breanna, James and Anna,
beloved mother-in-law to Andrew,
Joachim and David. Friend to many.
Our grateful hearts are filled
by your life; you will be
loved and missed by us all.
God bless and sleep tight.
Regrettably due to government
restrictions the funeral service on
Monday 6th April at 11am can only
be attended by immediate family.
We will invite family and friends to
celebrate Anne's life later in the year.
If you wish to make a donation
in memory of Anne to benefit
Cynthia Spencer Hospice and
the Oncology Department at
Northampton General Hospital
can be sent directly to the chosen
charities or a box will be provided
at Anne's celebration.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 26, 2020