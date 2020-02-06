|
|
|
EDWARDS Annie (Nancy) Former teacher at
St James School and former Mayoress of Northampton,
passed away peacefully on
28th January 2020 aged 91.
She lived a full life despite the many challenges arising from the
debilitating effects of contracting
polio over 70 years ago.
Widow of Don, Mother of Andrew and Philip, dear Grandmother of Gareth, Camilla and Jonathan
and friend of many,
she will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be at
All Saints Church Northampton
on Friday 21st February at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please.
Any donations will go to
Nancy's favourite charities.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 6, 2020