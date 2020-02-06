|
|
|
Needham Annie (Ann) Passed away peacefully in her 99th year on 26th January 2020 at Danetre Hospital.
Loving Mum of Mary, Michael and Marion and a wonderful Nana
to her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Reunited with her
beloved Husband Jack.
Will be sadly missed and
forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to the Doctors at Weedon Surgery and the staff at Danetre Hospital for their loving care.
The funeral service will be held at 2.30pm at All Saints Church, Flore on Wednesday 12th February followed by burial in the churchyard
Family flowers only.
Donations for
Friends of Danetre Hospital and
Cancer Research UK
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road,
Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 6, 2020