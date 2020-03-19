|
|
|
AUSTIN Anthony (Tony) Richard 13th March 1935
- 12th March 2020.
Aged 84 years.
Loving father to Kevin & Kerry.
Father in-law to Gerald & Kerri.
Wonderful Grandfather to
Honor, Ellis & Charlie.
Died Peacefully at
St Christophers Care Home.
Re-united with his beloved Pauline.
Will be sadly missed
and forever in our Hearts.
God Bless pops.
Funeral service Thursday 26th March at The Parish Church of St. Botolph's Church, Brampton, 11am,
followed by Interment.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to The Stroke Association may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road,
Northampton. NN1 3ET 01604 639444
We would like to thank all the staff
at St Christophers for all their outstanding care and support.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020