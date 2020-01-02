Home

Notice Condolences

Anthony Beswick Notice
Beswick Anthony and Gillian Husband and Wife sadly passed away within two weeks of each other.
Anthony aged 88 years.
Gillian, 83 years.
They will both be sorely missed by their family. A joint funeral service will be held in St Mary's Church, Dallington where they were married.
The service will be on Thursday 16th January at 12:30pm, followed by a committal in Dallington Cemetery.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton.
01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020
