BUSHELL Anthony Alfred Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020 at Spencer House Care Home, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband to the late
Pamela Joyce and Father to Gary, Andrew, Carl and Tracey.
He will be sorely missed by all,
including Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren, their 'Pap Bushell'.
The funeral service will take place on Thursday 30th January at The Counties Crematorium Milton Malsor 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please
donations if desired cheques payable to Dementia UK c/o S.E. Wilkinson & Son Funeral Directors, Grove Road, Northampton,
NN1 3LQ. Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020