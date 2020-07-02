|
McLELLAN
Anthony
'Tony' Sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 20th June 2020,
aged 82 years.
Tony was loved by all
his family and friends
especially by his wife, Sheila
and will be greatly missed.
The Funeral service will be a
private affair and will only
be attended by family.
If you wish to make a
donation in memory of Mac,
these can be sent directly to either
The British Heart Foundation
or Kidney Research UK.
The Co-op Funeralcare, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 3RL
Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020