WALLER Anthony John Died on the 25th June 2020 at Isebrook Hospital,
aged 89 years.
Close in our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
A private funeral service will be held and there will be a celebration
of Tony's life at a later date.
Donations in memory of Tony
are welcome and will be
for Parkinson's UK.
All inquiries and donations please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020