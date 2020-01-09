|
|
|
SMITH Arthur Passed away peacefully
on December 22nd 2019
aged 93 years.
Much loved husband of
the late (Esther) Rosemary
and Dad of Deb and Heather.
Funeral Service on Wednesday
15th January at St Andrew's Church,
Yardley Hastings at 1.15pm
followed by cremation.
Family and friends are invited to
celebrate Arthur's life at the Memorial Hall, Yardley Hastings after the service.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK
may be sent to Hollowells,
Funeral Directors,148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN. 01604 792222.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020