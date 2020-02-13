|
|
|
Buckley Audrey Mary Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on
28th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Audrey's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 27th February, 11.00am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only.
Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Cancer Research UK, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020