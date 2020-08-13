Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Clegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Clegg

Notice Condolences

Audrey Clegg Notice
CLEGG Audrey Eileen Aged 97 years.
Peacefully passed away at home on 30th July 2020.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother, who will
be greatly missed by everyone.
Private family service.
Family flowers only.
But donations to British Heart Foundation and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance,
to be forwarded to
Hollowell's Funeral Directors
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations,
would be appreciated.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -