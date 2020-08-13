|
CLEGG Audrey Eileen Aged 97 years.
Peacefully passed away at home on 30th July 2020.
Beloved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother, who will
be greatly missed by everyone.
Private family service.
Family flowers only.
But donations to British Heart Foundation and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance,
to be forwarded to
Hollowell's Funeral Directors
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations,
would be appreciated.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 13, 2020