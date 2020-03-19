Home

POWERED BY

Services
John White Funeral Directors (Towcester)
188/190 Watling Street East
Towcester, Northamptonshire NN12 6DB
01327 359266
Resources
More Obituaries for Avril Maycock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avril Maycock

Notice Condolences

Avril Maycock Notice
In loving memory of
Avril Maureen Maycock Of Blisworth,
who sadly passed away
on Tuesday 10 March 2020,
aged 86 years.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother,
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral will take place
at The Counties Crematorium on
Wednesday 25 March at 2.45pm.
Flowers or donations to
The Royal Osteoporosis Society or
The Wildlife Trusts may be made on
the day or sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -