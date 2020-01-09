Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Barbara Byrne

Notice Condolences

Barbara Byrne Notice
Byrne Barbara Mary Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House on 2nd January, 2020
aged 91 years. Barbara's Mortal Remains will be received into the Chapel of Nazareth House on
Monday 27th January at 5.00pm.
The Funeral Service and Requiem Mass will be held on Tuesday 28th January
11.00am at Nazareth House followed by interment in Kingsthorpe
Cemetery. Donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to
CAFOD may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
