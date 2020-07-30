|
|
|
Hickerson (nee Travell)
Barbara Ann Sadly passed away on
24th July 2020, aged 86 years
at NGH after much suffering.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Alan.
Treasured and loved Mum to
Sue, Irene and Paul and her
Daughter-in-law and Sons-in-law.
A dearly loved Nanny Barbara
to all her Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
No more suffering. No more pain.
Reunited with Dad.
Rest in peace, love you from all of us.
Barbara's Funeral Service will be
held on Thursday, 6th August,
1.30pm at Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired,
can be made online to
cynthiaspencer.org.uk/donate
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 30, 2020