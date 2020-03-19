|
MIDDLETON Barbara June Passed away peacefully on
4th March 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved mum of David and Jean,
mother in law to Ray and Debs, grandmother to Claire and Graham, Lisa and Rob, great grandmother to Ellis, Brandon, Finn, Liam and Isla
and sister to Maureen and Keith.
Will be greatly missed by all of
the family.
Reunited with Ralph.
Barbara's funeral will be held on Wednesday 1st April 2020 at 11am at Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020