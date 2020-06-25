|
|
|
AUSTIN Barry Owner of Forest Lodge Kennels, sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 1st June 2020 aged 73 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Barbara.
Loving Dad to David, Anthony and Robin. Cherished Grandad to all his Grandchildren, and a Wonderful Brother.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, 6th July 2020 at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor at 1.15pm
Donations in lieu of flowers can be
sent directly to the charities of
'Guide Dogs for the Blind' or
'Cynthia Spencer Hospice'.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted into the care of Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF
Tel: 01604 634368
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020