|
|
|
GARDNER Bernard Stanley Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on the 13th February 2020 aged 85 years.
Bernard will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Kislingbury Chapel on Wednesday 4th March 2020 at 11.00am followed by Interment in Bugbrooke Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Bernard are welcome for Cynthia Spencer Hospice and
Marie Curie.
All inquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House,
79 St Giles Street, Northampton
NN1 1JF Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020