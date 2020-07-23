|
|
|
Dron Beryl Mary Passed away on Wednesday 15th July 2020, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Richard.
Married 31st March 1985.
Beryl was a precious lady, beautiful in body and spirit, she was quick to forgive, understood compromise with a sensitive and affectionate nature.
Beryl was kind, understanding, appreciative, loving, warm and
enjoyed the company of others.
Beryl was also a classy, elegant and mild-mannered woman who was always a pleasure to be with
in all settings.
Beryl will be sorely missed and it was a privilege to be her husband -
I will continue to take her everywhere with me.
Her funeral will be held at St Davids Church in Kingsthorpe on Tuesday 11th August 2020 at 11am followed by a cremation at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
Please be aware of the Covid 19 restrictions.
Family flowers only please.
Bright Colours to be worn and donations if desired, can be made payable to Alzheimers Society or Dementia UK and can be sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF.
Butterfly
I watched, waited as you emerged, dishevelled
Wings unfolded, resplendent, intricate, perfect
And now, you are beautiful, new, free
(2 Corinthians 5:17)
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020