|
|
|
Dron Beryl Many sincere thanks to everyone who attended
my dear lady's funeral at
St. David's Church on
Tuesday, 11th August 2020.
It helped to ease the pain of losing my beautiful wife to see so many family members and friends bid her
a fond farewell on Earth.
It was especially touching to see so many Mothers' Union Members outside the church.
Appreciation is also due to Angela at Ann Bonham and Reverend Rachel
for organising a fitting tribute for
a faithful Christian.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020