Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl Pennock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Pennock

Notice Condolences

Beryl Pennock Notice
PENNOCK Beryl Sandra Passed away peacefully at home
on 2nd November 2020, aged 86.
Dear wife of Brian and loving
mother to Matthew and Kate,
'Nonnie' Grandma to
Hannah, Ella, Harley and Ross.
The funeral service will take
place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Monday 23rd November at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are for
Marie Curie Nurses and
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants,
NN12 6DB. Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -