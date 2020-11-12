|
|
|
PENNOCK Beryl Sandra Passed away peacefully at home
on 2nd November 2020, aged 86.
Dear wife of Brian and loving
mother to Matthew and Kate,
'Nonnie' Grandma to
Hannah, Ella, Harley and Ross.
The funeral service will take
place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Monday 23rd November at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, are for
Marie Curie Nurses and
may be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northants,
NN12 6DB. Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020