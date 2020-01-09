Home

Betty Facer

Notice Condolences

Betty Facer Notice
Facer Betty Joyce Passed away peacefully on
21st December 2019, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Douglas, Mother of Sally & Jamie, Mother-in-law to Christine, Grandmother of Tom, Sam,
Sophie, Finn & Alfie.
Betty's Funeral Service will be held
on Friday 17th January 2020,
3.30pm at The Chapel of
The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Macmillan Cancer Support, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
